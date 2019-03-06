TENNIS
Monday
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 5, GAINESVILLE 0: The Dragons blanked Gainesville on the road with wins from Ginevra Gradassi (No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-2), Sarah Moore (No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-3), Sydney Tyler (No. 3 singles, 7-5, 6-4), Gwenyth Miller and Gracie Beem (No. 1 doubles, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7) and Sarah Middleton and Kaitlyn House (No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-7, 10-3, tiebreaker). The junior varsity girls picked up a 5-0 win over East Jackson on Monday as well. Winners were Katie Tucker (No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0), Catie Mae Martin (No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0), Bailey Armistead (No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-2), Allianne Clark and Julia Main (No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-0) and Lauren Sauls and Caroline Chambers (No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-0).
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 3, GAINESVILLE 2: The Dragons picked up a close, non-region win on the road. Meanwhile, the junior varsity won 3-0 over East Jackson.
GOLF
Saturday
•JEFFERSON BOYS TAKE FIFTH IN GWINNETT TOURNEY: The Jefferson boys’ golf team placed fifth out of 10 teams — mostly Class AAAAAAA schools — at Saturday’s North Gwinnett Invitational. The team shot a 359. Douglas Holloway led the team with a round of 82 followed by Blake Thompson, who shot an 86. Rounding out the scoring were Micah Webb (93) and Jack Kelly (98).
•JEFFERSON GIRLS PLACE EIGHTH AT GWINNETT: The Jefferson girls’ golf team took eighth out of 10 teams at the North Gwinnett Invitational Saturday, led by Mikayla Simonton (109). Other scorers were Ellie Kinlaw (117), Kayli McDaniel (124) and Shamiya Johnson (124).
Spring sports round-up: Tennis and golf
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry