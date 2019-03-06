Spring sports round-up: Golf and soccer

GOLF
Saturday
•TIGERS TAKE SEVENTH IN ATHENS TOURNEY: The Commerce boys’ golf team finished seventh out of 11 teams at the Athens Classic at Jennings Mill. Prince Avenue won the tournament, firing a 311.
Jeremy Davis paced the Tigers with an 85. Landon Worley and Henry Sharpton carded a 91 and 92, respectively. Cade Tootle shot a 108.
“This was the first event of the year for all of the teams in the tournament and it was a very wet, difficult course,” head coach Matthew Lund said. “That being said, our freshmen did a terrific job of keeping their cool against varsity competition for the first time and navigating the course with poise and maturity. This was a great sign going forward in that we have had emotional issues in the past that led to higher scores, hurting the team. Landon and Henry, especially, stayed confident and played with a lot of confidence against some strong opponents on a course neither had played 18 holes on.”
•COMMERCE GIRLS PLAY AT JEKYLL: The Commerce girls’ golf team competed in the 2-person Ryder Cup tournament in Jekyll Island. The Tigers fielded three teams of two. Those teams finished 16th, 30th and 37th out of 60 teams. Commerce was the highest-finishing Class A team in the field.
McKenzie McRee and Cameron Ford carded a 74. Abby Fitzpatrick and Kristin Tash shot an 83. Autumn Mathis and Brynee Culp shot 90.
“It gives us a good start to our season,” head coach Warren Standridge said. “The girls played in some rough conditions. The sand gnats were as bad as I have seen down there and it rained both days.
“I was very proud of the girls for their ability to focus and play well in those conditions. It was the first time that Cameron, Kristin and Brynne had seen the course. It was Brynne’s first-ever tournament with a Commerce team. I could not be happier to our start.”
SOCCER
Last Tuesday
•HART CO. 4, COMMERCE (GIRLS) 1: Olivia Mitchell scored Commerce’s lone goal. Hart County scored two goals in the first half and two in the second. Mitchell’s goal came in the second half. Last Thursday’s match was postponed to March 11. It is the second match to be postponed this season.
•HART CO. 4, COMMERCE (BOYS) 0: The Tigers were shut out for the first time this season. The Tigers trailed 1-0 at halftime but yielded three second-half goals.
Spring sports round-up: Golf and soccer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry