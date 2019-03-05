BASEBALL: Dragons excited to get back on the field

Like many baseball teams in Northeast Georgia, Jefferson has developed a case of cabin fever.
The No. 1-ranked Dragons (5-0) played just two games in a 16-day span due to numerous rain cancellations. Long-time Jefferson coach Tommy Knight can’t remember a time when the weather wreaked so much havoc on the schedule.
“No, never,” Knight said. “This is my 30th year, and I have never seen this many games — for all the teams — and this many practices rained out. Never.”
Jefferson went into region play this week with several questions unanswered, according to Knight, especially with its pitchers.
“They haven’t thrown enough for us to even know what they need to work on, to know where they’re at,” he said. “We can’t even get enough stats to say, ‘this is where we’re at, this is what we need to do better.’”
Plus, playing actual games helps build team chemistry, according to Knight.
“That’s huge,” he said. “Skills are very important, but the chemistry and the guys working together and handling adversity together and being part of a group that figures it out is huge. We just haven’t had those opportunities, yet.”
Things went well enough for Jefferson the last time they took the field, sweeping a home doubleheader last Tuesday against North Oconee.
The Dragons won Game 1, 11-3, and won Game 2 in their final at-bat, 5-4. Knight was particularly proud of the second game.
“I was glad that we had a game that was close, so we had to figure out a way to win it because we’ve only played five games and we haven’t had one that way, yet,” Knight said.
Knight added that he expects several close ball games in region play, “so you need to learn how to handle them.”
The coach said his team has largely taken the strange circumstances of the season in stride.
“They’ve done well with it,” he said. “We haven’t had to stay on them about being focused too much. They are still high school kids and they will lose their focus fairly easily, but this group has been pretty good about coming in and getting their work done.”
Still, Knight knows they’ve gotten antsy, too.
“At the same time, you can tell they’re kind of frustrated with it and ready to get outside and run around out in the sunshine, even if it is cold. It doesn’t even matter at this point.”
•JEFFERSON 11, NORTH OCONEE 3 (LAST TUESDAY, GAME 1): Jefferson broke open a 3-2 game with four runs in the fourth inning and two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings in the first of two games against the Titans. The Dragons trailed 2-1 briefly in the second inning before scoring twice in the bottom of the second.
Mason Cooper went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Zac Corbin (1-for-2, double), Cole Watkins (1-for-2, double) and Ryan Godfrey each drove home two runs. Lane Watkins went 2-for-3 with an RBI and worked five innings on the mound, allowing two runs (both earned) and four hits while striking out three and walking four.
•JEFFERSON 5, NORTH OCONEE 4 (LAST TUESDAY, GAME 2): Sammy Elegreet had a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, bringing home Zac Corbin, as the Dragons capped a doubleheader sweep of the Titans.
Corbin went 2-for-3 with a double, while J.J. Rapp was 2-for-2. Lane Watkins went 1-for-1 with a triple.
Derek Vaughn started, throwing five innings. He allowed six hits and four runs, but none were earned. Vaughn struck out five batters and walked one. Jasper Adamek came on in the sixth, throwing two shutout innings, to earn the win. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four.
Jefferson fell behind 4-2 in the top of the fourth inning before rallying for a run each in the bottom of the fourth and sixth innings to tie the game.
BASEBALL: Dragons excited to get back on the field
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry