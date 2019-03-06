Roberto Quintal, Brandon Hudson and Cam Smith scored one goal each as the Jefferson boys’ soccer team rolled to a 3-0 win over rival East Jackson Tuesday at home.
The victory moved the fourth-ranked Dragons to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 8-AAA play.
Quintal provided Jefferson’s lone first-half goal, scoring in the 35th minute. Hudson upped the Dragons’ lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 46th minute. Smith supplied the final goal very late, scoring in the 79th minute.
Hudson also recorded an assist, as did Will Burdick and Connor Oviedo. Goal keeper Javy Flores earned the shutout with three saves.
The defensive backline of Burdick, Hayden Kilgore, Jake Kuhn and Gavin Tacto turned in another strong performance. That unit has allowed just three goals all season.
Jefferson has a busy weekend as it travels to Jekyll Island for the Tournament of Champions. The Dragons face Union Grove Friday (3:40 p.m.) and Heritage of Newman Saturday (10 a.m.).
