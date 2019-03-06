GIRLS' SOCCER: LaDue scores two goals as Jefferson beats East Jackson 4-0

Valerie LaDue had two goals and an assist, while Savanna Jackson and Sarah LaMar also scored as the Jefferson girls’ soccer team downed East Jackson 4-0 at home Tuesday.
Ally-Kate Navas also had an assist, and goal keepers Margo Perry and Gracie Martin recorded the shutout.
The win improved Jefferson to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in region play.
“East Jackson played with more heart than I have ever seen a team play with,” Jefferson coach Molly McCarty said. “Our players noted this at halftime. True respect to them.”
The seventh-ranked Dragons will be tested on a long road trip this weekend to Jekyll Island for the Tournament of Champions. They play Union Grove, which is ranked seventh in Class AAAAA, Friday at 3:40 p.m. and River Ridge Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
