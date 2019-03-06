After overruling, in January, the Region 10 EMS Council’s decision not to open a separate EMS zone for the City of Winder, the state’s top public health official reversed course late last month and will now allow the decision to stand, meaning Barrow County Emergency Services will continue to be the sole provider for the time being.
In a short, two-paragraph letter dated Feb. 22 and addressed to Farris Johnson, vice chairman of the 10-county Region 10 EMS Council, Georgia Public Health Commissioner Patrick O’Neal wrote that he was rescinding his decision to order the council to open up all zones in Barrow County to interest providers in the region, effective immediately. Attorneys for the county and city were copied on the letter.
“Upon further reflection, I have decided to allow (the council’s) original recommendation to stand,” O’Neal wrote. “I encourage Barrow County and the City of Winder to continue to work together for the benefit of the citizens within the Barrow County EMS zone.”
O’Neal’s decision is the latest development in an ongoing disagreement between the county and city over ambulance service within the city limits, which has included a lawsuit and a stalemate between the two sides on an updated service-delivery strategy agreement. City officials have said they would like the city to have its own provider, and explored contracting through a private company, expressing dissatisfaction with Barrow County Emergency Services response times.
County officials have countered that two separate services within the county would create jurisdictional confusion and have shared data indicating their response times within the city are better than state and national averages.
