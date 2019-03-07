Charles M. Darland, Jr. (03-06-19)

Charles M. Darland, Jr., 91, of Commerce, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Darland was born in St. Petersburg, Fla., to the late Charles M. Darland, Sr. and Essie Glaze Leve. He was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in WWII. He was a retired union carpenter for Branch Construction.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Darland was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Henderson Darland; and sisters, Dorothy Stone and Marian Roberts.
Mr. Darland is survived by his daughter, Sue Ryan (Robert, Sr.) of Commerce; son, the Rev. Charles M. Darland, III (Suzanne) of Elizabethtown, Ken.; sister, Patsy Baumiller of West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Marsha Grannison, Jesse Darland, Robert Ryan, Jr., Daniel Darland, and Joel Darland; and great-grandchildren, Aurora Darland and James Alexander Darland.
Funeral service: Monday, March 11, at 1 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church with the Revs. Charles M. Darland, III, Ray Richardson and Duane Eller officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
