John Michael McLendon, 55, of Homer, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Mr. McLendon was born on January 15, 1964, in Jesup. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John S. Wootten and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Sanderlin. Michael was a member of Homer United Methodist Church where he was Sunday School Attendance Clerk, Sound System Manager for 15 years, and security guard. He loved the Lord, his family, and the children of the churches his father served, as well as Homer United Methodist Church. He supported Banks County Sports. Mike was loved by his family and friends and will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his parents, the Rev. Jim and Marilyn McLendon of Homer; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Henry Lowman of Rentz; brother and sister-in-law, James A. and Gemma McLendon of Lyman, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Homer United Methodist Church, with the Revs. David Collins and Kathy Lamon officiating. Interment to follow in Banks County Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements in the care of: Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin.
John Michael McLendon (03-03-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry