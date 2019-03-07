BASEBALL: Starting pitching leads Panthers to doubleheader sweep of Eagles

Jackson County baseball coach Matt Bolt feels he has a solid bullpen to turn, but he’ll wait another day to trot out those guys. His starting pitching needed no relief Thursday night.
Tyler Zipfel and Kedric Zimmer each threw complete games as Jackson County swept rival East Jackson (5-4, 1-2 Region 8-AAA) in a home doubleheader 7-2 and 6-0.
“We’ve got a lot of arms, and sometimes it’s nice to see those guys come out of the bullpen and throw some, but it’s also really nice to have two guys that can go out there and pitch gems and you don’t have to worry about it," Bolt said.
The wins evened Jackson County’s record at 5-5 and moved it to 2-1 in Region 8-AAA play. The victories also avenged a 6-5 loss to East Jackson Tuesday in the series opener.
Zipfel allowed two runs and six hits with five strikeouts in going the distance in the opener. Then Zimmer — a rare ambidextrous pitcher — threw a five-hit shutout, striking out four batters in the nightcap.
Zipfel shut out the Eagles over the course of the final three innings of Game 1 after East Jackson took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Jarrett Pursley.
“He struggled early, but he kept us in the game,” Bolt said of Zipfel. “Our defense kept us in the game, which hadn’t happened the last few games.”
Zipfel’s teammates rewarded his effort with four runs in the fifth as the Panthers took the game over.
“Once we finally put some runs up on the board, then he kind of settled in and felt confident again and he had his stuff,” Bolt said.
The Panthers’ aggression on the base paths paid off in the pivotal fifth inning of Game 1. After a sacrifice fly from Ayden Griswold tied the game 2-2 in the fifth inning, Jackson County executed a perfect hit-and-run with Logan Stockton singling in Joey Corso to go ahead 3-2. Shortly after, Grant Hardegree stole third base and scored after the throw to third reached left field.
“We have to get baserunners on and we have to execute, and fortunately, we were able to do that tonight,” Bolt said.
Jackson County scored another run in the fifth inning off an error, and then Zac Saine blasted a two-run home run in the sixth inning to break the game open.
In Game 2, Zimmer only walked one batter in an 87-pitch effort. The sophomore threw three innings righthanded and three lefthanded.
“He pounded the zone,” Bolt said. “He’s going to be tough to hit. But he did a great job. He pounded the zone, and we played defense behind him.”
Offensively, the Panthers took advantage of their opportunities for the most part, scoring in four of the six innings they batted. Only in the third inning did Jackson County put runners on base and fail to score at least one run.
“We were able to execute against them tonight, and you can’t leave runners on base … we have to execute every single time,” Bolt said. “But we did a much better job, so we’re progressing.”
The Panthers led 2-0 after four innings before scoring four runs in the final two frames. Tanner Crump and Logan Stockton both had big hits late. Crump doubled home a run in the fifth inning, and Stockton singled home two runs in the sixth inning.
With the sweep, the Panthers returned to the winning side of the rivalry after seeing an 11-game winning streak snapped earlier this week with Tuesday's loss to the Eagles. Bolt made a point to praise the Panthers’ cross-county foes.
“East Jackson, I give coach (Tedd) Sims all the credit in the world,” Bolt said. “That’s a good baseball team, and they’re going to win a lot of baseball games, this year, next year and for a while.”
Jackson County will host Franklin County Tuesday at 5:55 p.m., with a doubleheader following Friday at Franklin County at 5 p.m.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Bolt said. “The rest of the way out is going to be difficult, but we put ourselves, after losing that first game, in a lot better situation than it could have been.”
