Bridges: A March preview of the 2019 college football season

Yes, we still have approximately six months until the new college football season arrives. However, thoughts are always on the start of the new gridiron campaign regardless of how many weeks we have until kickoff.
The new season will have several intriguing elements that will be fun to watch unfold. That includes locally for our state and on the national landscape as well.
For the University of Georgia, the top question will be if the Bulldogs get past Alabama. In the last two meetings (including a national title game and a Southeastern Conference title game) UGA had Alabama on the ropes. However, to be the man you have to beat the man as professional wrestling icon Ric Flair said thousands of times.
To this point Georgia has not been able to do that. Many believe the two teams will meet again in the SEC title game. It should be noted that both Florida and Tennessee are on the rise. UGA should not and I’m sure will not overlook these two SEC East opponents.
In fact, Tennessee hired UGA’s offensive coordinator and two solid recruiting classes by head coach Jeremy Pruitt have the Volunteers moving in the right direction.
In the Sunshine State, Dan Mullen clearly has Florida on the upswing.
There has also been some excitement around the Georgia Tech program with a new head coach. The 2019 season will be a definite one of transition though as the offense will look nothing like what the Yellow Jackets put on the field the last decade.
Fellow ACC school Clemson is the king of the mountain for now but you know Nick Saban is staying up late at night working on a way to put his Alabama program back on top. These have been the top two programs in recent seasons and it would not be shocking to see the Tigers and Tide play for it all, again. On the national landscape, it will be interesting to see if Jim Harbaugh can get Michigan to take the next step. The Wolverines have been a good program under Harbaugh but clearly the sights are higher.
Something tells me Notre Dame will continue to win a lot of games in the regular season but then be completely overmatched in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Irish will always quality for the playoffs if they go undefeated in the regular season. This is despite the fact Notre Dame has a major advantage of not having to compete in a conference title game.
Oklahoma has been a top-five program and Lincoln Riley is a hot coaching commodity (especially in NFL circles). The Sooners now have former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts but they must improve their defensive play. Scoring 48 points a game is great but it means nothing if your opponent scores 54.
From a personal standpoint, I will be keeping an eye on how Army does after a standout 2018 season. Coach Jeff Monken has completely restored the pride in this storied program and some feel (this writer included) he should have been hired as Georgia Tech’s new coach.
Remember, Army had Oklahoma on the ropes last season taking the Sooners to overtime. It shows just how well the triple option offense can work.
Ultra-successful North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman takes over the Kansas State program. Some questioned this hire, but to me it was the best move of the coaching transitions following the 2018 season.
Don’t think that quality football is just played in Athens in our state. Valdosta State is the defending Division II national champion. Kennesaw State (running the triple option no less) has been in the playoffs in FCS the last two years.
West Georgia had a 9-1 regular season in 2018, making the Division II playoffs, and Berry University made the second round of the Division III playoffs.
Yes, it’s only March but the anticipation is at full peak for the 2019 college football season. It can’t get here soon enough.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He is a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
