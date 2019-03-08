Two incidents with cows were recently reported.
On Monday, March 4, a woman reported that she was driving north about 2 a.m. on Hwy. 172 when she struck a cow that walked into her path. She said she thought someone else struck the cow prior to her at the same location. She said she didn’t know what to do so she drove the truck with heavy damage to the front end and the air bag deployed until it stopped running.
Another incident with a cow was reported at 7:30 a.m. and that cow had been put down at the scene but there was a second cow at large, according to the report. That cow (a bull) was found in a driveway on Hwy. 172 still alive. The owner showed up saying he had found the bull that morning and attempts to dispatch it had been unsuccessful. He then used another weapon to put the bull down while the officer was there.
Other incidents recently included:
•A fire was reported at the thrift store in Ila at 1:27 p.m., Feb. 27. Ila, Danielsville and Poca volunteer fire departments responded.
•A three-vehicle wreck, with one overturned vehicle, was reported at 2:29 p.m., Feb. 27, at Hwy. 72 and Paoli Street.
•A driver refused to be taken to the hospital after his vehicle struck a tree off Whitehead Road at 5:20 p.m., Feb. 28.
•A train knocked a vehicle into a ditch at Hardman Morris Road and Hwy. 72 at 1:18 p.m., March 3.
Cow incidents reported
