Madison Co. Pre-K and kindergarten registrations set for March 20-21

Madison County schools 2019-2020 kindergarten and Pre-K registrations will take place Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kindergarten registration will take place at all five system elementary schools: Colbert Elementary, Comer Elementary, Danielsville Elementary, Hull-Sanford Elementary and Ila Elementary. Registration hours for Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21 are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Parents should register their child at the school in the district their home is located. You may contact the school to schedule a registration appointment to complete the registration process. Your child must accompany you to registration.
Pre-K registration will be held at each of the five school system locations: Colbert Elementary, Comer Elementary, Danielsville Elementary, Hull-Sanford Elementary, and Ila Elementary. Registration hours will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21. Parents are welcome to register their child at any/all Pre-K locations, including public school and private providers. Students are selected using a lottery system. Parents do not need to bring their child with them to register.
Registration documentation needed in order to register your child for either Pre-K or kindergarten:
To register your child, certain documents and forms are needed to verify age, residency, identity, and immunization status. School officials say it is very important you bring the following documents with you to registration.
•Child’s birth certificate with the enrolling parent’s or guardian’s name listed
•Child’s social security card
•Proof of residency (State of Georgia: Pre-K; Madison County, Georgia Kindergarten) in the enrolling parent’s or guardian’s name. Acceptable proof of residency documents: mortgage or lease agreement, current power bill, current water bill, current landline phone bill. These documents should show the service address and residency address as the same.
•Picture identification (ID) of parent or guardian (such as a driver’s license)
•Custody papers, if the parent is NOT the custodial parent
•Immunization Form #3231. This form must indicate at the top immunization is for “school.” This form is available at your doctor’s office or the local health department.
•GA Dept. of Public Health Form #3300. This form must be completed by a doctor or the local health department.
Questions may be directed to Amanda Wommack, Elementary Curriculum Director at 706-795-2191, ext. 1432.
