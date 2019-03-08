Retiring 9-1-1 leaders honored by BOC

Retiring Madison County 9-1-1 center pioneers David Camp and Ricky Hix were honored with plaques at Monday’s county commissioners’ meeting for leading the county’s emergency communications for over two decades.
Camp, the 9-1-1 center’s long-time director, and Hix, the long-time assistant director, are retiring this month. Brenan Baird is the new director and Lyn Nix is the new assistant director.
County commission chairman John Scarborough started the meeting with praise for getting the department going in 1998 and overseeing it for 21 years.
“We appreciate everything about them,” said Scarborough. “I’ve been here just over two years, which is less than a tenth of the time they’ve been here. I admire the public service and when I think of both of them, I think of quiet professionals who go about their job, very steady. Over the years, they’ve provided the lifeline between citizens and whatever emergency services are needed — fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement. They and their team have provided that and they’ve done it really well.”
Scarborough brought in a music reference to illustrate the duo’s importance.
“I’m a 70s guys; I like music from the 70s and there’s a group, the Spinners, they sang a song called ‘Rubber band Man,’” said Scarborough. “Those are your two ‘rubber band men’ right there — duct tape, bubble gum, rubber bands, pretty much whatever had to happen to make it keep going. And I just hope they left directions with Brenan (Baird) where all of that is and how many times to chew it before you put it on.”
Camp thanked his wife for standing by him. He also thanked the board of commissioners and previous commissioners for their support. He also thanked first responders, fire and rescue personnel, EMS, law enforcement personnel, coroner’s office, and “all of it that makes it all come together.”
“We have thoroughly enjoyed serving with you and learned a lot from you,” he said.
Camp thanked the citizens for allowing him to serve and he thanked the dispatchers for the job they do.
“I especially want to thank the dispatchers,” he said. “The dispatchers are truly the most important people that you will never see. We have a saying at 9-1-1 that your worst day is our every day. Trust me, if you’re a seasoned dispatcher, you’ve pretty much heard it all.”
The director also thanked Hix for his work over the years.
“And I also want to thank Ricky, who I would be lost without when I first came here,” said Camp. “Ricky knew the county like the back of his hand. I didn’t know anything about Madison County. So he was a big, big help for me in getting the center up and going.”
Hix echoed Camp’s sentiments, thanking his own wife for supporting him, thanking the commissioners, the dispatchers and all of those involved in public safety.
“Public safety is a group thing, it’s not two guys,” said Hix. “I know Brenan will take over and do an exceptional job with it.”
Hix also later thanked Camp for being a friend and co-worker over the years.
“All of us at the 911 center could not have asked or hand picked a better man for the job than David,” said Hix. “Over the years he has been my boss, but most of all he has become one of the best friends that I have ever had. I have nothing but respect for David and after our retirement, his daily presence in my life will be missed dearly. Thanks David.”
