Lovelace, Cowne honored as MCHS stars

Madison County High School senior Madison Carey Lovelace and her English teacher, Dallas Cowne, were recognized Feb. 28 as the school’s “Star Student” and “Star Teacher.”
To be the “Star Student,” a graduating high school must have the highest score on a singe test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students in their class based on grade point average. The student then picks their star teacher.
The two were recognized Thursday at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce coffee held at the high school culinary arts center. Breakfast was sponsored by Georgia Power and served by Gina Belle’s in Danielsville.
Cowne, who has now been a star teacher on three occasions, said Lovelace is a joy to teach.
“Of all the people I’ve taught in the many years I’ve taught, the thing that’s crazy about her is that in the midst of all those talents — soccer, theater, art — she is extraordinarily humble,” said Cowne. “I’ve never met anybody so talented who seems to be oblivious to those talents and how gifted she is…It makes me excited to see all the many things she’s going to accomplish in this world with all of those great talents and an even more extraordinary heart.”
Madison County High School principal George Bullock also praised Lovelace for her efforts in and out of the classroom.
“Whenever you take a look at our student body, there are always a few that rise to the top, and when I think of this class, I think of Madison,” said Bullock. “Not only is she academically sound in the classroom, if you’ve never seen her play soccer, she is quite the force to be reckoned with on the field. She performs in our plays and is talented on stage. And on top of that, she is socially conscious. And overall, she is just a kind person.”
Lovelace said Cowne helped her gain confidence in the class.
“I nominated Dallas Cowne,” said Lovelace. “I picked Cowne for many things, but because in the classroom he helped me with English, something I wasn’t very confident in. He was able to build my confidence up and help tactically in that class and metaphorically in that class. And he was one of the teachers who really had an impact on me.”