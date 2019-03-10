William Harvey “Pete” Mintz (03-08-19)

MAYSVILLE — William Harvey “Pete” Mintz, 90, of Maysville, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mr. Mintz was born in Maysville to the late Thomas Watson “Tood” and Bessie Jane Hooper Mintz. He was a member of Bethany Christian Church. Mr. Mintz was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. He was a member of American Legion Post 215 and Phi Delta Masonic Lodge where he served as Master. He was retired service manager for Hardy Chevrolet. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mintz was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine Hembree Mintz; and son, Harvey Jackson Mintz.
Mr. Mintz is survived by his second wife, Eula Mae Caudell Mintz; son, Weldon Mintz; daughter, Amy Bassett; sister, Hilda Ward; and four grandchildren all of Maysville.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. William Bray officiating. Interment will follow in the Mintz Family Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 11, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
