Donald Sinclair Truluck (03-08-19)

WATKINSVILLE — Donald Sinclair Truluck, 79, of Watkinsville, passed away March 8, 2019.
He was the son of the late, Fred Truluck and Annell Truluck Owensby and brother to the late Lynda Stewart. Mr. Truluck was a member of Union Christian Church (DOC). He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Truluck was a founding member and past president of the Oconee County Little League, was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Oconee County Lions Club.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 3 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, West Chapel with the Rev. Jane Hull officiating. Interment to follow at Union Christian Church cemetery after the service.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Truluck; stepmother, Nancy Pugh; two sons and daughter, Scott (Lynn) Truluck, Suzanne (Tim) Zech and Michael (Paula) Truluck; brother and sister, Dan Truluck and Carol Jean Truluck; and eight grandchildren, Chase (Rebecca) Zech, Jonathan Truluck, Jacqueline Truluck, Luke Zech, Gracie Truluck, Lauren Gray Truluck, LeAnna Truluck and Anastasia Zech.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to either: The Sparrow's Nest Mission, 745 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 or Union Christian Church perpetual care cemetery fund.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville. www.lordandstephens.com
