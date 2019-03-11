Renee Bonner tried to kill her elderly mother by pumping her full of morphine and other painkillers in June 2017.
That’s what Judge Jeff Malcom ruled March 1, finding the 65-year-old Madison County resident Bonner guilty of attempted murder and neglect to a disabled person. She was found not guilty of aggravated battery and exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult.
Bonner was cuffed and denied bond until her sentencing, which was set for March 28, where her supporters will have the chance to approach the judge and ask for leniency. Her attorney, Jim Smith, passed around a legal pad after the trial concluded so that those wanting to speak for her at the sentencing could sign up. She was hugged and tears were shed and several supporters questioned the evidence and motive, wondering why she was convicted.
But there were tears on the other side of the courtroom as well, where there was quite a lot of disgust and fury at a family member who they said clearly tried to kill Shirley Couch, 81.
District attorney Parks White laid out the case against Bonner in an exhaustive, two-week bench trial. The defendant waived her right for a jury trial and agreed to have Judge Malcom determine her fate.
White noted that Bonner, the eldest of five siblings, held the power of attorney for her mother. Couch, who had suffered a stroke in 2008 and who was put on hospice in early 2017 after doctors determined that she “wasn’t a candidate for surgery,” had made it known in her legal wishes in March 2017 that she wanted to have her life extended “as long as possible.” But White noted that Couch’s end-of-life wishes changed on June 1, when she signed documents saying, “I do not want my life to be prolonged, nor do I want life-sustaining or death-delaying treatment to be provided or continued, if my agent(s) believe the burdens of treatment outweigh the expected benefits.”
Couch had moved in with another daughter after her house was sold. The sale was a source of contention in the family. Later, Bonner’s sister, Paula, wanted to attend a wedding in Florida, so Bonner agreed to stay at the house between June 22-26, 2017.
Couch was on hospice care through Homestead Hospice, where her daughter, the defendant, was employed since 2013 doing personnel office work, not patient care. Couch had been prescribed morphine, but none had been given to Couch until Bonner arrived. White said Bonner used this stay as an opportunity to kill her mother. The effort failed. Couch is still alive, but the elderly woman went from an alert, responsive state to an almost comatose condition during Bonner’s stay. Bonner documented her doses on her mom — papers that were entered into evidence at trial — and used a full bottle of morphine, with family members observing that Bonner was giving one full mL of morphine to her mother within 10 minutes of each other.
“We know the entire 30 mL bottle was administered to Shirley Couch by the defendant, almost all of which had to be given on Sunday,” said White.
The DA said Bonner crushed painkillers (benzodiazepines), mixing them with water and administering them through a flush in her mouth. She administered painkillers while her mother was asleep and placed a fentanyl patch on her mother. Bonner told her family members that Couch was dying from “renal failure.” Bonner’s own daughter, Jamie, testified that her Bonner told her that “your grandmother will be dead by the morning.” She inquired about her mother’s insurance policy and began planning her mother’s funeral, noting that 453 people had attended her dad’s funeral.
“The defendant was creating the social event of Madison County of the century,” said White.
Bonner’s niece had her father call coroner Julie Phillips to come check on her grandmother.
“Aware that law enforcement is coming to the home, defendant leaves the house,” said White. “She does not return and never bothers to check on her mother again….Physicians involved in the treatment of Shirley Couch determine she was suffering the effects of an opiate overdose.”
White said the only treatment needed to bring Couch back from the brink of death were fluids and the “cessation of the medication administered by the defendant.”
“The only reasonable conclusion in light of this evidence is that the defendant was trying to end her mother’s life,” said White. “Shirley Couch wasn’t dying. Renee Bonner was killing her…The defendant is not entitled to a verdict she can accept. She is entitled to a verdict that speaks the truth.”
Bonner’s attorney countered all of White’s claims, saying that the entire matter boiled down to money. Smith said other family members wanted to get Bonner out of the way so they could move forward with a $7 million lawsuit against Homestead Hospice, which was overseeing Couch’s care, a company that employed Bonner. Smith said there was no overdose and that Bonner was following the instructions of hospice nurses regarding pain medications.
“Every administration of medication followed the medical instructions given by the staff of Homestead Hospice,” said Smith.
He said nurses visited the home during Bonner’s stay and didn’t see evidence of abuse. He cited the cause of the illness as possible urinary tract infection and dehydration and said medical personnel never used any morphine antidotes, because it was not an overdose. Smith questioned the integrity of the medication logs, suggesting that the handwriting was not all uniform and that no one could prove they were written by his client. He said Shirley Couch testified that she “never had a falling out with Renee Bonner.”
Smith said Bonner was a loving daughter and took her mother to karaoke and cared for her for many years.
“This is a case of inflammatory allegations of a woman accused of trying to kill her mother, but Renee Bonner loves her mother and she said she still loves Renee,” said Smith in his closing argument Thursday. “There is no un-contradicted evidence showing Renee tried to kill her mother. This was orchestrated to get Mrs. Bonner out of the way so that they can file suit. Mrs. Bonner did not do anything wrong.”
Judge Malcom called for a recess after the closing arguments, saying he wanted to review the case overnight. He set a time of 1 p.m. Friday to present the verdict. Malcom didn’t comment on the case Friday. He had Madison County Superior Court Clerk Katie Cross read the verdict, which included the guilty conviction on the most significant charge, attempted murder. He gave the defendant the option of having the sentence issued then or after a delay. He denied her attorney’s request to allow her to remain on bond until the sentencing, noting that he recently had a defendant go on the run when he allowed this. The sentencing has been set for 1:30 p.m., March 28, in Elbert County.
