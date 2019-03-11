BOC talks sales tax vote

Madison County leaders will present voters with a “Yes” or “No” option Nov. 5 on renewing a one-cent sales tax for county improvements.
That referendum will coincide with a separate ballot question regarding the proposed allowance of Sunday alcohol sales, beginning as early as Jan. 1, 2020.
County voters have overwhelmingly supported the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) for years. It has funded many county improvements and shifted some burden away from property taxpayers.
“This (SPLOST) has the lowest impact on any individual,” said county commission chairman John Scarborough, also noting that that those passing through the county and making purchases pay the tax.
The board has yet to discuss potential projects to be proposed on the SPLOST ballot. But those talks will come soon. The group plans to meet with city leaders to hear their wants for SPLOST support. The group might also meet with bonding agencies to discuss potential arrangements. Governments often work out bond deals to get cash up front to start big projects, rather than waiting for pennies to trickle in over five or six years. This saves on construction costs and gets projects done sooner.
Scarborough said the county must have its ballot language complete by Aug. 23 to submit to the board of elections, which will then submit the ballot to the state for review. While the state will review the ballot, neither the SPLOST nor the Sunday sales referendum require approval by the Georgia General Assembly before the questions are placed before voters.
In other business, a final plat was unanimously approved for Woodbury Subdivision. A rezoning was approved for Becky Eubanks to rezone her 5.9-acre property from A-2 to R-R to allow for an additional home on the property for Eubanks. The commissioners approved a request by Lamar Adams to rezone 8.45 acres for a division of four lots for his grandchildren. A rezoning was approved for Silas Kinley representing Jane Stafford to rezone .5 acres of her 43-acre property from A-2 to R-R to sell to Kinley to add to his adjoining property on Adams Duncan Road.
County commissioners have been asked by the Neese-Sanford Fire Department to guarantee the department’s loan for a new fire hall, which won’t include any money from the county unless the department defaulted on its loan. The board took no votes on the matter Monday. Commissioner Lee Allen said he will soon have information to share with other commissioners on financing options. Bradley Floyd approached the board and urged the BOC to work with the department on supporting its quest for a new fire hall.
The board heard from Scarborough about amending the county’s stormwater ordinance to include a stormwater facilities maintenance agreement. The chairman said the point of amending the ordinance is to make sure that ownership of stormwater detention ponds in developments is established with a clear chain of custody. He doesn’t want to see the county left in charge of maintaining developers’ stormwater detention ponds.
The board will consider a beer and wine license request by Dogsboro LLC at its March 25 meeting.
BOC talks sales tax vote
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry