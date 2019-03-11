SOFTBALL: Dacula assistant named new Jackson Co. softball coach

Dacula assistant softball coach Kristin Croteau has been named Jackson County’s new head softball coach, taking over for Chad Brannon who stepped down after two years on the job.
Croteau served as an associate head coach at Dacula from 2014-2018. She was the Region 8-AAAAAA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017.
Croteau, who played at Dacula, is a member of the Dacula High School Athletics Hall of Fame. She went on to a college softball career at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) where she was a NJCAA All-American in 2001 and at Georgia College, where she earned All-American honors in 2003 and helped the Bobcats finish as NCAA Division II runners-up.
After her playing days, Croteau served assistant coaching stints at ABAC and Georgia College before her time at Dacula. She was a member of the NCAA Division II Coaching Staff of the Year in 2006 at Georgia College.
Croteau will take over a Jackson County program that has won 48 games over the past two seasons and advanced to the Elite Eight in Columbus in 2017 and the Sweet 16 in 2018.
See more on this story in the March 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
