Winfred Fermon Gordon (03-08-19)

Winfred Fermon Gordon, 87, of Carnesville, passed away Friday morning, March 8, 2019. at the Veranda of Carnesville.
Born November 17, 1932 in Carnesville, he was the son of the late Willie Fermon and Vassie Louise Lewallen Gordon.
He was the husband of the late Betty Jean Carlan Gordon.
The last surviving member of his immediate family, he was the brother of the late Sallie Lou Hamby, Berry Gordon, Laura May Thomas, Reba Ogles, Mary Broom, George Gordon, William Gordon, Robert Gordon, Catherine Bookout, Benny Gordon and Ruby Gordon. He was a graduate of the Banks County High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a Quality Control Manager with General Motors in Atlanta. He was a member of the Nails Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter Sharon Gordon, of Carnesville.
Service: Tuesday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at the B D Ginn Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Britt Ginn and military honors. Interment will be in the Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The body is at the Ginn Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday, March 12.
Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
