William Donald Bond (03-11-19)

William Donald Bond, 84, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.
He was born November 3, 1934, the son of the late Charlie and Lula Bray Bond. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Wilburn Bond, Carlton Bond, C.L. Bond and Edward Bond; six sisters, Ammie Cromer, Edith Duncan, Mildred Gravely, Mary Tanner, Mayo Edwards and Janie Vickery.
Bond is survived by his wife, Helen Walls Bond; daughter, Connie Thomason (Tommy); son, Lamar Bond (Pam); three grandchildren, Shannon Bennett (Chris), Elliott Bond (Lacie), Ethan Bond; and four great-grandchildren, Cruz Bennett, Mason Bennett, Kaylee Bond and Eason Bond.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Holiness Church in Ila with the Revs. Douglas Duncan and Eugene Walls officiating. Interment to follow in the Bethel Holiness Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Cruz Bennett, Mason Bennett, Elliott Bond, Adam Bishop, Tracy Gipson, Mark Gipson, Trent Holman, Rodney Baker, Jason Duncan and Derrick Horne.
His passion was fishing, camping and gospel singing. He organized and hosted many family reunions and enjoyed getting together with his many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
