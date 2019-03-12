Ray Grant Mahaffey Jr. (03-10-19)

JEFFERSON — Ray Grant Mahaffey Jr., age 65, of Jefferson, who passed away on March 10, 2019. Mr. Mahaffey was born in Waynesboro, a son to the late Ray Grant Mahaffey Sr. and the late Betty Jean Queen Mahaffey. Mr. Mahaffey was in Insurance Sales with Liberty National Life Insurance Company and was a member of the White Plains Baptist Church in Jefferson. Mr. Mahaffey was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Rives Mahaffey of Jefferson; daughters, Dawn Mahaffey, Devin Marchman and Dean Barefield all of Waynesboro, Georgia; five grandchildren, Cody, Baylie, Brice, Mollie and Jace, also survive.

A private burial will take place in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery in Jefferson.

In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.

