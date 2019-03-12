Joann “Jodie” Pass Perry, 73 of Athens (South Jackson community) entered into rest Sunday, March 10, 2019. Mrs. Perry was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Joe Ralph Pass and the late Eva Mae Barrett Pass and was a retired Sales Clerk with Home Depot. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Perry is preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Gordon.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula Cruze of Athens, son, John Perry and his wife Teresa of Jefferson; sister, Dale Woodham and her husband Rick of Roswell; two brothers, Ed Pass and his wife Jeanene of Jefferson and Frank Pass of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Jordan Perry, Christopher Gordon and Zachary Gordon; and great-granddaughter, Zoey Gordon.
Graveside service: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Nicholson City Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Hicks officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jordan Perry, Christopher Gordon, Zachary Gordon, Tommy Gordon, Steve Parham and Greg Pass.
Family to receive friends: March 13 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Joann “Jodie” Pass Perry (03-10-19)
