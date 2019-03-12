Jeanette Mauldin Sweat (03-10-19)

Tuesday, March 12. 2019
Jeanette Mauldin Sweat, 87, of Winder, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Doyle E. Sweat; daughter, Regina Sweat; son-in-law, Arthur ”Art” Gailey. She is survived by her children, Cindy Sweat Gailey, Winder, Perry Sweat, Dacula, Danny Sweat, Dacula; grandchildren, Veronica, Kevin, Destiny, Dustin, Jonathan, Destiny; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Sweat was born December 10, 1931, in Decatur. She was a retired cafeteria work from Lawrenceville Elementary School, Lawrenceville. She was of Baptist faith and enjoyed playing bingo and going to beauty shop to get her hair done.

Funeral Service: Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, with Pastor Ray K. Fumea officiating.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 2-4 p.m.
Old Website

