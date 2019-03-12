BASEBALL: Bullpen stifles rally in win over Walnut Grove

Madison County's win over Walnut Grove Tuesday night was somewhat of a baseball clinic teaching the importance of not stranding baserunners and having a strong bullpen.
The Red Raiders defeated Walnut grove 5-4, but they had to lean on their relievers in the final three innings after faltering in the middle innings. Through the third, fourth and fifth innings, Madison County stranded a total of seven baserunners.
"With bases loaded, you have to smell blood," said head coach Chad Gillespie. "When he grooves two fast balls, we have to be ready for it, and he bounces a breaking ball and we get ourselves out, it's tough to see that. But they're high school kids and they make mistakes like that."
For the rest of the story, see the March 14 edition of the Madison County Journal
