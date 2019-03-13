Deborah Jane Freeman (03-11-19)

Deborah Jane Freeman, 58, of Statham, loving wife and mother, left us to continue her life in heaven on March 11, 2019.
Mrs. Freeman was a native of Statham and a longtime member of Midway Christian Church and dedicated her life to her children and to her family. Debbie worked with children with special needs at Barrow County Schools over 20 years which she loved. She loved arts and crafts, baking, antiquing, and shopping with her girls. She also enjoyed watching geese fly over the house, walking around Stone Mountain, and hiking to waterfalls.
Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by her father, Delmer Casper and her infant sister, Sandra Renee Casper. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Mark Freeman; daughters, Ashley and Amber Freeman; mother, Nell Casper; sisters, Barbara McCallister (William) and Rhonda Coffman (Brad) both of Statham; nephew, Tyler Dalton; and niece, Alexis Coffman.
Visitation: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Midway Christian Church with Pastor John Burchfield and Tommy Perkins officiating. Mrs. Freeman will lie in state at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
