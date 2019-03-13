Gwennell Queen Hulsey, 80, of Gillsville, passed away March 12, 2019, at The Oaks at Scenic View in Baldwin.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery 2405 GA Hwy. 51 Lula with the Rev. Bobby Griffin officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hulsey was born December 31, 1938, in Homer, and was the daughter of the late Bruce F. Queen and Emma Lee Welborn. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Queen and sister Sherry Carson.
Mrs. Hulsey is survived by her loving husband, James Doyle Hulsey of Gillsville; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Tina McCarthy; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and James Clark; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Marlena Hulsey; grandchildren, Emma and Gabriel McCarthy; brother, Bud Queen; and sisters, Jane Beck and Sandra Hewell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Oaks at Scenic View in Baldwin for their loving care and compassion.
In charge of arrangements: Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville 770-297-6200. Those who desire to make online condolences may do so at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Gwennell Queen Hulsey (03-12-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry