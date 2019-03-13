Green4U, an electric vehicle company started by the late Don Panoz, is no longer being developed in Braselton. The Braselton Town Council approved a request from Fountainhead Development on March 11 for the new planned unit development site plan.
See the full story in the March 13 issue of The Braselton News.
Green4U out, new site plan gets nod
