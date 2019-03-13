Green4U out, new site plan gets nod

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, March 13. 2019
Green4U, an electric vehicle company started by the late Don Panoz, is no longer being developed in Braselton. The Braselton Town Council approved a request from Fountainhead Development on March 11 for the new planned unit development site plan.
See the full story in the March 13 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.