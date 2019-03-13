Braselton’s Zoning Board of Appeals will decide on three requests at its upcoming meeting March 19 at 7:30?p.m.
The group will consider:
•a variance request for Duke Realty for 82 acres on Jesse Cronic Rd. at I-85. Developers plan to construct a warehouse/distribution center at the site and wants relief from the stream buffer requirements.
•a request for modification of standards for RARE Hospitality for 2770 Old Winder Hwy. The group plans to construct a Longhorn Steakhouse on the site. The group was previously granted several requests for standard modifications. The new request is to allow stucco and hardiplank siding, which developers say are “integral” parts of the Longhorn brand.
•a variance request for NTW, LLC, for a little over an acre at 2137 Friendship Rd. The group was recently granted a request by the Braselton Town Council to construct an auto repair facility at the site. Developers are requesting variances for landscape buffer, vegetative area and fence requirements.
Town zoning board to hear 3 requests
