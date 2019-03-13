CLARIFICATION
The BOE previously heard a presentation from Citicorp about its options with financing the bond package. According to projections presented to the BOE at that time, the $50 million in bonds for the new high school would require the board to raise its bond millage rate 1 mill from 2020-2025.
That projection was based on no growth in the tax digest.
School leaders actually anticipate the bond millage increase would be up to ½ mill based on current tax digest growth.
-----
A $52.6 million school bond issue will hold its final voting this week and conclude on Tuesday, March 19.
The Jackson County School System is holding the bond referendum to help fund a new high school, do renovations at East Jackson Middle School and to convert the existing Jackson County Comprehensive High School into a college and career academy.
Eligible voters include residents in the Jackson County BOE districts 1-5. (Voters registered in the City of Commerce or City of Jefferson are not eligible for this election.)
Voting began Feb. 25 at the Ponchie Beck Election Center at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson. Early voting continues this week from 8?a.m. to 5?p.m. Absentee ballots are also available upon request.
Also this week, satellite voting locations opened in Braselton and Commerce from 8?a.m. to 5?p.m. The Braselton satellite is located at the Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton. The Commerce site is located in the Parks and Recreation facility at 204 Carson St., Commerce.
School bond voting nears finish line
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry