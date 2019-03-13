County still recovering from recent ransomware attack

The Jackson County government continues to recover this week from a massive ransomware attack that hit nearly two weeks ago.
County manager Kevin Poe said this week that some county departments are back up working on computers and that parts of almost all county functions are working.
“By the middle of the week, we should be in pretty good shape,” he said.
See the full story in the March 13 issue of The Jackson Herald.
