Large gated community proposed in Arcade

A large gated community for senior citizens may be in the works after the Arcade City Council voted 4-1 to approve a rezoning request at Monday night’s city council meeting.
The council approved the rezoning of 809.5 acres at 940 Terry Farm Rd. from Planned Commercial Farm District (PCFD) to Planned Community Development (PCD). Everett Major Jr. presented the application to the city. Council members Ron Smith, Cindy Bone, Debra Gammon and Shane Cox voted to approve the rezoning. Tom Hays voted against it.
The project calls for 2,007 houses of 1,650 sq. ft. each with a two-car garage at each house, according to the project’s Development of Regional Impact filing.
See the full story in the March 13 issue of The Jackson Herald.
