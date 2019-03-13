Large gated community proposed in Arcade

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, March 13. 2019
A large gated community for senior citizens may be in the works after the Arcade City Council voted 4-1 to approve a rezoning request at Monday night’s city council meeting.
The council approved the rezoning of 809.5 acres at 940 Terry Farm Rd. from Planned Commercial Farm District (PCFD) to Planned Community Development (PCD). Everett Major Jr. presented the application to the city. Council members Ron Smith, Cindy Bone, Debra Gammon and Shane Cox voted to approve the rezoning. Tom Hays voted against it.
The project calls for 2,007 houses of 1,650 sq. ft. each with a two-car garage at each house, according to the project’s Development of Regional Impact filing.
See the full story in the March 13 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.