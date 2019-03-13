Penny Joyce Moore (03-02-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, March 13. 2019
JEFFERSON — Penny Joyce Moore passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her home.

Memorial service: Saturday, March 16, at 3 p.m. at the Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.

Penny will be missed by her family of brothers and sisters, Rudy Moore, Greg Moore, Martha Singleton, Lara Brucker and their families. Penny had many dear spiritual brothers and sisters that cared for her deeply and we would like to mention them all but they are too numerous.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.