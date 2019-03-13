JEFFERSON — Penny Joyce Moore passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her home.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 16, at 3 p.m. at the Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
Penny will be missed by her family of brothers and sisters, Rudy Moore, Greg Moore, Martha Singleton, Lara Brucker and their families. Penny had many dear spiritual brothers and sisters that cared for her deeply and we would like to mention them all but they are too numerous.
Penny Joyce Moore (03-02-19)
