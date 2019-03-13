Stephanie Lauren Ellis (03-09-19)

Stephanie Lauren Ellis, 45 of Dacula, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Buckles and grandparents, Mildred and Quitman Peters. She is survived by her husband, Gregg Ellis, Dacula; son, Shawn Buckles, Dacula; step-son, Devin Ellis, Lilburn; step-daughter, Erica Ellis, Lilburn; daughters Madeline Ellis, Statham, Mildred Ellis, Dacula; grandson, Drake Castille, Stone Mountain; mother, Patricia Stone, Beaufort, S.C.; step-father Brian Stone, Beaufort, S.C.; sister, Shannon Philippus, Tampa, Fla.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Ellis was born November 14, 1973 in Miami, Fla.
Stephanie was a loving and compassionate person who enjoyed time with her family. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She loved camping, the beach, sitting outside and going to the mountains. She loved cooking. She was always making special dishes. Her stubborn, yet loving and caring personality meant that she fought for her kids and hard for her life over the past several years.
Most of all she loved and adored her children and her husband, they were her world. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her children’s faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Stephanie wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life.
She moved to Lake City, Fla., as a child and graduated from Columbia High School in 1991.
She would have wanted you to spend time with your children, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones, and enjoy an out of the way cafe. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral home, Buford, with the Rev. Larry Wynn officiating.
