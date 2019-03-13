Panthers' 9-1 win gives Guzzardo 100th career coaching victory

Jackson County boys’ soccer coach Jason Guzzardo earned his 100th career victory Wednesday night, but he was more excited about seeing the ball find the back of the net.
After a stretch of three games that yielded just one goal (that includes a suspended, 1-1 tie with Hart County to be resumed Monday), the Panthers (4-4, 2-0 Region 8-AAA play) enjoyed an offensive outburst with a 9-1 win at Monroe Area.
“We did some good things,” said Guzzardo, who is in first season at Jackson County following head-coaching stops at Lakeside and Dacula. “We got away a little bit from trying to possess the ball and getting the ball wide. But we finished our chances tonight, which has kind of been our Achilles Heel.”
Ashton Parnell recorded a hat trick, and plenty of other Panthers joined in the action as well. Wesley Martinez, Ben Meadows, Hunter Lumley, Ethan Irwin, Jett Gonzales and Brandon Stone all scored one goal each as Jackson County tallied a season-high nine goals.
Guzzardo’s players made sure his milestone win was never in doubt. Parnell scored 41 seconds into the game, and the Panthers tallied three more goals in the first 14 minutes en route to a 5-0 halftime lead. Parnell secured his hat trick early in the second half, scoring his third goal of the game in the 46th minute and three different players followed with goals to close out the game.
Senior Erick Rodriguez, who’s back this year after missing all of last year with an injury, said the lopsided win was much welcomed after back-to-back home losses.
“It definitely gave us a big boost of confidence coming off a few losses that were tough at home,” he said. “It hurt and it was tough to push through, but we did it, we came out to practice this week, we gave it our all. It’s probably been the best week of practice that we’ve had all season and it showed. Obviously, all the glory goes to God for helping us through all of this. It’s region. We’re undefeated in the region. We have to finish our game against Hart (County) on Monday and hope that we can keep the streak going. We also look to make history this year being the first men's team in Jackson County to win the region."
Rodriguez was also happy to see his coach reach a milestone, saying Guzzardo has already made quite the impact on the program in his first year.
“I’m so grateful for everything he’s done for us,” Rodriguez said. “He’s definitely changing the program around here, and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do in the upcoming years. We love that man to death. He’s like a father figure to us. Words cannot express how grateful we are for everything he’s doing for us. Congratulations to him.”
Guzzardo took the accomplishment in stride.
“You worry about these guys,” Guzzardo said, referring to his players, “and not your individual accolades.”
Jackson County hopes more offense is to follow as it takes on Morgan County Friday on the road at 7:30 p.m. as the region schedule continues.
“I think the biggest thing was getting some goals and getting that monkey off our back and getting that confidence,” Guzzardo said. “That’s really kind of the piece that we’ve been missing. Not to say that they’re going to be easy on Friday at all because they’re going to be a formidable opponent. We’ve got to turn around, recover tomorrow and get ready for Friday.”
•JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 7, MONROE AREA 1: Ivy Bell scored three goals, and Jackson County overcame a slow first half to pick up a convincing region road win over Monroe Area. The Panthers led 2-1 at the half before scoring five times in the last 40 minutes.
“I’m positive about the result,” coach Matt Maier said. “I don’t know if the ends justify the means in this particular case but we just struggled the first half. We weren’t connecting with anything. We weren’t moving. I get about two (games) a year where I get to yell at them at halftime or else I’ll lose them, so this was one of them. And they responded.”
Lindsey Fowler added two goals, while Kassidy Gross and Kennedy Harris each scored a goal as well as the Panthers moved to 3-0 in Region 8-AAA play.
Jackson County travels to region opponent Morgan County Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
“Friday, that’s going to be a tough game,” Maier said. “It’s Morgan County. It’s always physical … As long as we can just play our game, if we can be Jackson County, we’re going to be just fine.”
