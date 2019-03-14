Helen K. Brewer (03-10-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, March 14. 2019
COMMERCE — Helen K. Brewer, age 91, of Commerce, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Hill Haven Nursing Home. Mrs. Brewer was born in Commerce to the late William Armenius and Tressie Power Kesler. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and was retired from Columbia County, Fla., school system. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brewer was preceded in death by her husband, George Verner Brewer; sister, Geneva Nix; and brother, William “Dub” Kesler.

Mrs. Brewer is survived by her sons, Kenneth Brewer (Deedra) of Commerce and George David Brewer (Christine) of Lake City, FL; and grandsons, Jacob and Kyle Brewer both of Commerce.

Memorial service: Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. James Dumas officiating.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 23, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 225, Commerce, GA 30529.

In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
