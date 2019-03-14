M. Eleanor Shelnutt Ayers (03-11-19)

M. Eleanor Shelnutt Ayers, 85, of Comer, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.
A native of Athens, Mrs. Ayers was a daughter of the late Ralph Shelnutt and Ruth Long Shelnutt. She worked as a switchboard operator for Southern Bell, was very active at Comer United Methodist Church and loved raising her pets and rescuing animals.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ayers was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Ayers.
Survivors include children, Thomas Logan (Cindy) of Canton, Dale Ross (Ken) of Comer and Lori Logan Del Nero of Jamestown, N.Y.; sister, Ann Seagraves of Hull; grandchildren, Robert Logan, Nikki Logan, William Logan, Jonathan Logan and Erin Ross; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Friday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Hugh Hendrickson and Michael Ferguson officiating.
Visitation: Friday, March 15, from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Comer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Comer, GA 30629 or the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 453, Danielsville, GA 30633.
In charge of arrangements: Bernstein Funeral Home.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
