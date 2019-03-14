Early voting starts Monday

Early voting for the House District 28 election will begin on Monday, March 18, and end on Friday, April 5. The election is April 9. The candidates are incumbent Dan Gasaway and Chris Erwin.
This is a special election for the Republican party primary. Two earlier elections were thrown out due to voter irregularities.
Hours for early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. There will also be one Saturday voting, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30. All early voting will be held at the Elections and Voter Registration Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
On election day, April 9, the polls will be open at all 13 precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Due to the past two elections being thrown out due to issues with voters, the court ordered a voter roll review by both candidates. The Banks County Board of Elections met Monday morning to review the 25 names on the voter list questioned by Gasaway. The names submitted those of Sheriff Carlton Speed, his wife and his son. The board ruled to leave those names on the voter list.
“Since the judge ruled they live in Banks County, they live in Banks County,” election supervisor Andra Phagan said.
Six other names were left on the voter list.
“They all have addresses that are in Banks County, and will remain eligible to vote, per Judge Sweats’ order they will vote provisional.”
The other names were removed or letters were sent to them to confirm where they live.
