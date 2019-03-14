Tracy Marie Stephens, 44, of Jefferson, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Stephens was born in Manhattan, Kan., to Jonathan and Patricia Melland Price of Spring Hill, Fla. Mrs. Stephens was a mortgage processing manager for Southeast Mortgage, a member of Southside Church, and a member of Repairing Hands Ministries.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stephens is also survived by her husband, Michael Stephens of Jefferson; son, Dylan Greenberg (Sabrina) of Canton; daughters, Haley, Alyssa, and Mikayla Stephens all of Jefferson; grandchild, Logan Greenberg; brother, Michael Price of Spring Hill, Fla.; and grandmothers, Donna Melland and Suzanne Wergedal.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 16, at 11:30 a.m. from Southside Church with the Rev. Jeff Williams officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 16, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to “The Tracy Stephens Children’s Trust”, checks payable to the trust itself. Mail to 388 Village Dr. Jefferson, GA 30549.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Tracy Marie Stephens (03-12-19)
