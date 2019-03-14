County could station new ambulance at NGMC Barrow

Barrow County is planning to station an ambulance at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, a move that would place an ambulance inside the Winder city limits and could potentially bring to an end a long-running dispute between the county and city over emergency medical services.
The county board of commissioners, in a unanimous vote Tuesday night, authorized county manager Mike Renshaw to continue contract negotiations with Northeast Georgia Health System for the provision of a fully-staffed unit through Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) to be stationed at the hospital. Renshaw said he anticipated the final proposed contract could be prepared and ready for a vote by the board’s next meeting on March 26 and, if approved, would take effect July 1, the first day of Fiscal Year 2020.
The board’s vote comes after the Winder City Council, during a called meeting March 7, voted 4-2 to appeal the now-former state public health commissioner’s decision last month to rescind his January ruling that ordered the Region 10 EMS Council to open up all of Barrow County’s emergency response zones to proposals to all interested providers, including BCES — the current sole provider in the county — and the City of Winder, which has planned to contract with a private company if granted a zone.
The 10-county regional council voted 18-2 in November not to open a zone to the city, but Commissioner Patrick O’Neal, following a Dec. 20 public hearing, wrote on Jan. 22 that he was throwing that decision out, saying that the council had not fully considered all of the relevant statutory criteria and pointing toward data that showed an increase in response times inside the city limits a decrease in response times outside the city limits and a growing disparity between the two figures.
But in a Feb. 22 letter, O’Neal wrote that he was rescinding that decision. He gave no further explanation and the department declined further comment when asked by the Barrow News-Journal. O’Neal’s interim term expired last week as new Gov. Brian Kemp swore in the new commissioner.
See more in the March 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
