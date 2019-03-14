Bill limiting local regulations on housing dies in House

A controversial bill in the state legislature that would limit local governments’ ability to regulate housing construction is dead, at least for 2019.
House Bill 302 and its companion Senate legislation did not make it to the floor for a vote last week after narrowly passing the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee last month. Sponsored by a bipartisan group of six representatives, the legislation sought to prohibit local governments from regulating “building design elements” in single- or double-family dwellings.
Local governments would not be able to regulate what materials and foundations are used to construct a home, nor the style and placement of windows, doors, garage doors, roofs and other elements. They also would not be able to regulate exterior color.
State- and federally-designated historic districts, mobile homes and neighborhood associations that establish rules and covenants would be exempt from the legislation.
The bill earned the backing of various home builder and real estate agent groups who touted it as a way for people to achieve more affordable homeownership without their hands being tied by local government regulations.
“(The bill) allows communities to grow and young families to be able to purchase their first homes and not be forced into being perpetual renters,” the Georgia Association of Realtors said in a statement. “It brings the American dream of homeownership within reach of more citizens, not just the ones local officials think deserve the be homeowners.”
But the legislation received an avalanche of criticism and opposition from local governments around the state, including locally, as government leaders said it would negatively impact economic development and diminish property values in communities.
