Auburn council approves rezone for townhome, mixed-use development

Thursday, March 14. 2019
A new mixed-use development with nearly 400 townhomes and commercial space is planned for Auburn.
The Auburn City Council, during its meeting on Thursday, approved a request to rezone 56.8 acres of woods along Atlanta Highway between Apalachee Church Road and Auburn Park Drive from agricultural to Planned Suburban District. Duluth-based Rocklyn Homes plans to construct 398 townhome units behind three commercial outparcels at the site.
The rezoning request was recommended for approval by the city’s planning commission, which tacked on a handful of conditions. The number of units will be capped at 398 with a density of 7.32 per acre, well below the allowed 32 units per acre. The community will be gated and will have privacy buffers between it and neighboring properties, and the developer will provide a sidewalk along Atlanta Highway. There will be a mandatory homeowners’ association that will handle all building and lawn maintenance. Units with a one-car garage must be a minimum of 1,450 heated square feet, and units with a two-car garage must be a minimum of 1,750 square feet.
See more in the March 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
