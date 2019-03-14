A public hearing on a proposal to allow townhomes and a handful of detached residences at Chateau Elan has been deferred.
Braselton planners are recommending denial of a request that would allow over 100 townhouses and a handful of detached residential units at Chateau Elan.
The hearing — for a master plan change and five variances — was initially set for the Braselton Town Council’s March 7 meeting. It will now be heard by the council on April 4 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote April 8.
“This will allow time to evaluate the staff report elements and the neighborhood concerns expressed at the planning commission meeting,” Brian Rochester wrote in a letter to the town.
Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, wants to construct 115 townhomes and 16 detached single-family units on 48 acres near the winery. The project includes two major sections — townhomes in the middle of the vineyards on the left side of the winery and townhomes and single-family units at Par 3.
See more in the March 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Chateau townhomes hearing deferred
