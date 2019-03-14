Chateau townhomes hearing deferred

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Thursday, March 14. 2019
A public hearing on a proposal to allow townhomes and a handful of detached residences at Chateau Elan has been deferred.
Braselton planners are recommending denial of a request that would allow over 100 townhouses and a handful of detached residential units at Chateau Elan.
The hearing — for a master plan change and five variances — was initially set for the Braselton Town Council’s March 7 meeting. It will now be heard by the council on April 4 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote April 8.
“This will allow time to evaluate the staff report elements and the neighborhood concerns expressed at the planning commission meeting,” Brian Rochester wrote in a letter to the town.
Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, wants to construct 115 townhomes and 16 detached single-family units on 48 acres near the winery. The project includes two major sections — townhomes in the middle of the vineyards on the left side of the winery and townhomes and single-family units at Par 3.
See more in the March 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.