Statham debates building permits, personnel policy

The Statham City Council debated suspended building permits in a subdivision and made page-by-page changes in its personnel policy during a called meeting last week.
Two council members raised the issue of suspended permits in the Oak Springs subdivision. The question led to about a 20-minute closed session — and no more discussion.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said the subdivision plan is not legal based on current usage. He said further discussions should be in a closed session because of legal implications.
Mitchell said after the meeting the permits had been suspended for two to three weeks.
He said a pond on the site is being counted as “open space” and is being use for drainage of the area. The pond cannot be both, he said.
Council members Dwight McCormic and Eddie Jackson raised the issue. McCormic said the builder bought lots in the subdivision “under the impression” that houses could be constructed.
Mitchell said the issue was “almost the same type” as that in the Statham Industrial Park when the council voted in favor of a recycling business. But the property owner did not follow up with a request for a rezoning.
Jackson asked if the problem could be “rectified.” McCormic said some potential homeowners have paid money toward a house and “they’re being held up.”
See more in the March 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
