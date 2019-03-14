Baseball: Knights win region opener over Westminster

Bethlehem Christian Academy’s baseball team opened its 2019 GISA Region 4-AAA schedule on the right foot Tuesday, defeating visiting Westminster of Augusta 10-0 at home.
Jacob Adams earned the win, working the game’s first five innings and striking out seven batters. Drew Everett closed out the contest, pitching the final inning.
“It’s always good to start your region schedule with a win,” BCA coach Matt Nicks said. “Westminster is a good team. They pitched really well. Our bats have been a little slow but we are starting to come around of late.”
The Knights (2-5) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to close the deal Tuesday afternoon. Russell Kiser had a bases-loaded triple and Rob DuVall had an RBI single before Everett drove in the final two runs with a double.
BCA scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning. The first crossed home on a sacrifice fly by Adams and the second when Andrew Klein scored from third on a wild pitch.
The Knights added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Landon Youngblood scored on a double-steal while Kiser had an RBI double.
Kiser had a big at the plate for Nicks’ team as he also singled in the bottom of the first inning. Defensively Kiser also had a standout game as he made a difficult catch in center field in the top of the third. Adams settled down on the pitcher’s mound after the first two innings.
The senior needed just 17 total pitches to retire Westminster in the third and fourth frames.
“Jacob was great today,” Nicks said. “He settled in and really started throwing strikes. Drew did a good job of closing things out. We also had some solid defensive play behind them.”
Tuesday’s win followed a 7-2 road setback to Gatewood in Eatonton on Monday. Adams homered in that contest and Klein was the starting pitcher.
BCA was scheduled to play at Peachtree Academy Wednesday (today) at 6 p.m. before battling Apalachee High School on Friday at Cool Ray Field at 7 p.m.
Nicks said the team has not been able to even be on the practice field until recent days due to the consistent rain in recent weeks.
“We will enjoy this win today,” the coach said. “Tomorrow is a new day and we will go back to work.”
