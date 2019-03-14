Softball: Bailey takes over AHS softball program

Apalachee High School head baseball coach Allan Bailey will be pulling double duty next school year.
Bailey has been tapped to take over the school’s softball program while also retaining control of the baseball team. He takes over for Jessica Sinclair, who is leaving after four years at the school, the last two as head coach, to take over at Parkview.
“We think Coach Bailey is the perfect person to take over,” Apalachee athletic director Ralph Neeley said Monday. “He’s a strong leader and he’s going to help with continuing to take the program to the next level and helping us improve our facilities.”
Bailey, in his third season with the Apalachee baseball team, has overseen quick improvement in the program. After just four wins in 2017, the Wildcats went 15-13 last season and are off to an 8-4 start this year. He’ll take over a softball team that went 34-23 in two seasons under Sinclair and finished 20-10 last fall, won the program’s second region championship and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
“I’m excited about the direction of the (softball) program. They’ve got a lot of returning talent coming back,” Bailey said of the Lady Wildcats, who are slated to return six starters, including all-state pitcher Emily Hodnett, who will be a junior, and catcher Madyson Coe among others.
“I feel confident that I’m walking into a good situation,” Bailey said. “They’ve got a good thing going. There’s a lot of parent support, and it was really a no-brainer with the girls. You make relationships with them in the school building, and then when you get a chance to work with them on the field, I feel honored to have the opportunity.”
Bailey said he has already assembled a large staff to help him as he navigates between the two programs throughout the year.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” he said. “We’ve got to put as much time into both programs. During the fall, my baseball staff’s going to be here doing normal offseason stuff and the same with softball. Once baseball season winds down, I’ll be ready to hit the ground running.”
