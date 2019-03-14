Madison Co. IDA to meet March 20

The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Water requests
•Sewer Request:
•Utility Director Report: a) billing report; and b) 2018-2019 Water System Update
•Other IDA-related issues:
•Chairman’s special reports and recommendations: a) Engineering contract for GRP update
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters, potential litigation, or land acquisition, lease, or sale
