BOYS' SOCCER: Tigers score five second-half goals to down Lincoln Co.

Last Thursday, the Commerce Tigers got their first area win in varsity history by defeating Lincoln County. The feeling of the win was so good that the Tigers decided to try and double down.
The Tigers succeeded in their mission to get their second area win by defeating Lincoln County for a second time on Monday by a final of 6-3. The Tigers scored five second-half goals to upend their area foe. The score was tied 1-1 at halftime.
One thing head coach Robert Knox wanted his guys to focus on at the break was trust. It was something he adopted last week during the Tigers’ triumph in Lincoln County. Part of the reason Knox wants his guys to trust each other is due to the lack of subs. “The people we do have, we’ve got to make sure that we trust everyone, and that they’re willing to accept a pass, deliver a pass and put the ball on goal,” Knox explained.
William Calderon and Josh Zelaya scored two goals apiece in the win. Herson Jandres-Vasquez and Eryck Aguirre-Diaz scored the other two goals.
After being up 3-1, Lincoln County tied the game at 3-3 with just under 20 minutes left to play. The Tigers got goals from Diaz, Calderon and Zelaya to finish off the match.
Commerce Lady Tigers
After losing in Lincoln County last week, the Commerce girls’ team pushed Lincoln County to a shootout at home. Lincoln County won the game 4-3.
Head coach Rich Friedman said his group was “upset” with the loss after being close. But at the same time, the game was “instructive” for them.
“It showed they can compete,” he said. “It showed that if you work hard and play smart you can be successful, but it also demonstrated that the little details of scoring goals when you have opportunity, preventing goals by defending smartly and burying penalty shots in a shootout are the difference between winning and losing. All in all, the game was a growth step for this team.”
Anna Sheffield scored all three of the Lady Tigers’ goals during regulation.
