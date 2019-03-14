BASEBALL: Tigers down Lakeview, Elbert County

The Commerce Tiger baseball team had a successful week, to say the least. The Tigers defeated region foe Lakeview Academy in a non-region game Monday on the road.
The Tigers won the game 7-6 behind 11 hits. The Tigers were led by Kody Mintz’s three hits. Chandler Martin and Jace Veal added two hits apiece.
Jacob Welch plated three runs. Chase Bridges plated two runs. Bridges also recorded three strikeouts on the hill.
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, three in the fourth and one in the sixth to hold off Lakeview’s late charge. Lakeview scored runs in the sixth and seventh, but the rally fell short.
Last Thursday, the Tigers fell to Walnut Grove 7-6, which is a contrast to the first meeting where the Tigers were defeated 10-0 in five innings. With Walnut Grove up 7-2, the Tigers battled back with two runs in the third, one run in the fourth and sixth to cut the deficit to one run.
Welch recorded three of the team’s eight hits. He also had four RBIs.
“This team has that attitude where they just don’t like to lose,” head coach Steve Cotrell said. “The game versus Walnut Grove was impressive from a standpoint that the maturity is finally starting to show as far as how we play the game first pitch to last pitch.
“We preach every day that the game of baseball is not about the opponent but about the game. Until the 21st out is made, regardless of who is winning, the game is still far from over. (Monday) night against LA, we jumped out on them and kind of coasted there for a few innings; didn’t play bad, but didn’t finish them off. LA played hard and are well-coached. They just kept chipping their way back into the game. They had a couple of timely hits with runners on, but overall our pitching was pretty good. A win is a win — by one or 10 — so I will not complain about how we had to reach down to finish it.”
The Tigers picked up a big come-from-behind win last Tuesday at Elbert County. The Tigers rallied twice at 7-4 and 9-7 to down the Class 2A opponent.
Evan Davis led the Tigers with four hits. The team had nine for the game. Davis also had four RBIs.
Both teams struggled defensively, committing five errors apiece. Tucker Maloch pitched five innings, giving up no earned runs and recording four strikeouts. Cotrell said his performance on the mound “shut the door” on Elbert County. Maloch also got a hit in the sixth which scored two runs with the game tied up at 9-9.
