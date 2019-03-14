TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson teams sweep Jefferson Relays

Hosting an event called the Jefferson Relays, perhaps it was fitting for the Dragon boys’ and girls’ track and field teams to win the five-team meet by dominating the relays.
The teams won a combined 12 relay races as both finished atop their respective standings on a rainy Saturday. The two squads collected a total of 21 first-place finishes.
The Jefferson girls finished with 86 points, 44 points ahead of second-place Pendleton (S.C.). In the boys’ competition, Jefferson netted 78 points to finish 20 points ahead of Pendleton.
Saturday marked the return of the Jefferson Relays, which took a one-year hiatus due to stadium renovation last year, and coaches from both the girls’ and boys’ teams were pleased to pick up yet another win. The Jefferson squads swept both the Jefferson Invitational Feb. 23 and the Eagle Invitational March 2.
“It was a great way to follow up from our last meet,” girls’ head coach Brandon Vinson said. “Despite the weather and limited teams, our girls still performed well and competed at a high level.”
Boys’ assistant coach Amos Tift echoed those comments.
“It was great to have the Jefferson Relays return and for the team to continue finding success both in the field events and on the track,” he said. “I think our boys had a lot of fun competing together in the variety of relay events. Also, in addition to competing against some tough teams from the state, we had the chance to compete against a well-coached Pendleton team out of South Carolina.”
Tift added that the unique event allowed his team to test its depth.
“These young men rose to the challenge and performed at a high level across the board,” he said.
On the girls’ side, Ellie Isaacs swept the throwing events, winning the discus with a distance of 108-6 and the shot put with a throw of 36-7. JoJo Smith won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-2, and Claire Kulniszewski captured first place in the pole vault with a height of 10-6.
The girls’ team’s relay wins came in the 4 x 100 meters (50.89), the 1,000-meter sprint medley relay (2:28.81), 4 x 1,600 meters (23:50.41), 4 x 400 meters (4:19.25), the sprint medley relay (4:33.27) and the 4 x 800 meters (10:41.85).
“Having all the relay events was a real test to our team’s depth, and for each relay team to perform the way they did was great to see, too,” Vinson said.
For the boys, Robbie Head picked up two more wins in the throws, winning the discus with a distance of 148-10 and the shotput with a distance of 52-1. Tripp Bullock won the pole vault by clearing 13 feet, and Garmon Randolph took the triple jump, covering a distance of 44-9. Eli Morris grabbed another hurdles win, finishing first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.4. Jefferson’s relay wins came in the 2 x 110-meter shuttle relay (31.8), the 4 x 100 (44.74), the 1,000-meter sprint medley relay (2:04.08), the 4 x 1,600 meters (19:19.4), the 4 x 400 (3:34.61), the sprint medley relay (3:50.51) and the distance medley relay (11:14.14).
The teams return to action Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Atlanta Christian Invitational.
